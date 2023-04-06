Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Released for Publication: IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi was at an IDF position near the Gaza Border when rockets were fired at that area on Saturday from Gaza.
Advertisement
Released for Publication: IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi was at an IDF position near the Gaza Border when rockets were fired at that area on Saturday from Gaza.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/news/eye-on-palestine/hamas/idf-chief-of-staff-was-in-rocket-targeted-area-near-gaza-border/2023/04/06/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: