Photo Credit: TPS

The Katyusha rockets fired at Israel on Saturday from Lebanon were all fired from within an average of 10 kilometers of the Israeli border, according to a report by Abu Ali Express. The rockets were launched from the areas of Zebqine, Qaileh and Ma’aliyeh. All of them locations south of the Litani River, which according to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, is supposed to be a demilitarized zone and enforced as such by the UN.

The political chairman of the Hamas terrorist organization, Ismail Haniyeh, is currently visiting in Beirut.

Syria has gone into a heightened state of alert, according to a report by Abu Ali Express. Iranian forces have evacuated their warehouses and their air defense systems are on high alert.

The Prime Minister of the Transitional Government in Lebanon, Najib Mikati released a statement: “Lebanon condemns the firing of rockets from its southern territory. The army is increasing its efforts to stop the rocket launches. Lebanon is completely opposed to any military escalation emanating from its territory and opposes the exploitation of its territory for actions that cause destabilization.”