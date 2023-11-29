Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi approved strike plans on Wednesday for the continuation of the ground operation in Gaza after the conclusion of the temporary ceasefire with Hamas.

Halevi made the decision together with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command and members of the General Staff during a meeting Wednesday at the Southern Command headquarters in Be’er Sheva.

“We know what needs to be done, and we are ready for the next stage,” Halevi said.

However, it’s not yet clear whether or when the IDF will be allowed to resume its battle against the terrorists in Gaza; negotiations are still taking place in Doha between Qatari, Egyptian, US and Israeli intelligence officials over a request by Hamas to extend the current “hudna” (temporary ceasefire) for another four days.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement earlier in the day that Israel would indeed resume its fight to eradicate Hamas from Gaza, but his statement was carefully worded to avoid any commitment as to when the battle would resume.

“There is no way we are not going back to fighting until the end. This is my policy, the entire cabinet stands behind it, the entire government stands behind it, the soldiers stand behind it, the people stand behind it – this is exactly what we will do.”