Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF Gaza Division and Yahalom Unit combat engineers have destroyed another pair of attack tunnels discovered in northern Gaza.

IDF soldiers led by the engineering unit of the Gaza Division along with the Engineering Corps of the Southern Command, Yahalom Unit and the Northern Brigade have been mapping and dismantling the two tunnels in recent weeks. Both were located in the Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza.

“These tunnels have been under continuous intelligence and technological surveillance,” the IDF emphasized.

One of the tunnels was exposed in 2014, during Operation “Protective Edge”.

At that time, the tunnel was used by Hamas terrorists to cross into Israeli territory; it was destroyed immediately afterward. Another section of the same tunnel, located deep in Gaza and part of Hamas’ extensive tunnel network, was targeted several times during the “Swords of Iron” War.

After research and mapping work conducted in recent weeks, it was determined that airstrikes had destroyed the tunnel route.

The second tunnel was part of the same extensive Hamas tunnel network, dug about 150 meters from the security fence. However, this second tunnel never crossed into Israeli territory. It was destroyed through demolition.

“The IDF will continue to operate to dismantle underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and to target terrorist organizations, especially Hamas, in order to protect the surrounding communities,” the IDF said.