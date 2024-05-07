Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

Israel Defense Forces and Border Guard Police announced the completion of a 20-hour military operation in the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarem.

The IDF said Tuesday afternoon that six wanted terror suspects were arrested during the operation, and a seventh gunman was eliminated.

Advertisement





The troops also seized weapons and demolished three lab facilities used for producing explosives, the IDF said.

In addition, IDF combat engineers scraped roads where terrorists planted explosives beneath the surface, aimed at killing Israeli forces, after discovering several bombs buried under roads in the city.

This past weekend, IDF fighters killed five gunmen in the nearby village of Deir al-Ghusun during an overnight raid near Tulkarem. A sixth suspect surrendered.

During the 13-hour operation, the terrorists opened fire at Israeli forces from inside one of the homes in the village.

An Israel Border Police officer serving in the National Counter-Terrorism Unit (Yamam) was critically injured during Saturday’s operation.

Hamas confirmed that four of the gunmen were members of its Al Qassam military wing.

According to the IDF, the eliminated terrorists were involved in a deadly shooting attack on November 2 near the northern Samaria community of Beit Lid. The terrorists murdered 29-year-old Einav resident Elchanan Klein, a husband and father of three during the attack.