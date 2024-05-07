Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant pledged Tuesday to continue the IDF’s military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah either until Hamas is destroyed “in the area and throughout Gaza” or until “the return of the first hostage to Israel.”

The statement, made during a visit to an IDF artillery battery and tour of the Gaza border near Rafah, marks a significant departure from previous promises made both by Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a video statement issued earlier in the day, Netanyahu vowed to uphold the goals of the war as they were set forth on October 8, 2023.

“Israel will not allow Hamas to restore its evil rule in the Gaza Strip, Israel will not allow it to restore its military capabilities to continue striving for our destruction,” Netanyahu said. “Israel cannot accept a proposal that endangers the security of our citizens and the future of our country.”

Both he and Gallant have repeatedly pledged the IDF will continue its operations in Gaza until the governing and military capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization have been destroyed, all of the hostages kidnapped on October 7, 2023 are returned to Israel, and that Gaza will be neutralized as a future threat to Israel.

“I want to remind everyone something crucial – the murderers [Hamas terrorists] who went to [the Israeli communities of] Sufa, to Holit, and also targeted Yated, Yevul, Neveh and other local communities, came from the Rafah area,” Gallant said in his remarks to the soldiers and their commanders.

“We are targeting [the terrorists] who murdered our children,” the minister said.

“Yesterday, I directed the IDF to enter the Rafah area, take the crossing, and carry out its missions. This operation will continue until we eliminate Hamas in the Rafah area and the entire Gaza Strip, or until the first hostage returns.

“Hamas terrorists have the blood of Israeli children on their hands. We will not cease operating in Rafah until Hamas is destroyed, or until the first hostage returns home.

“We may compromise in order to bring the hostages home, but if that option is removed, we will act.

“Hamas only responds to force, so we will intensify our actions, and the military pressure will result in us crushing the Hamas [terrorist] organization.”