Photo Credit: Noa Ori/TPS

IDF Special Forces operating on the border with the Gaza Strip have been successful in detecting and eliminating some 10 Hamas squads who were engaged in firing anti-tank rockets at Israel, including four on Thursday at around noontime.

The Maglan Unit, with its special and secret equipment and technologies, is engaged in hunting and taking out Hamas’ Kornet launch squads, which are usually made up of three squad members.

מצורף תיעוד מרגע תקיפת תשתיות טרור ואמצעי לחימה מיוחדים של חמאס על ידי יחידת מגלן>> pic.twitter.com/MlqtNUff0I — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 12, 2021

Advertisement



A Hamas squad was successful at firing at an IDF jeep on Wednesday near Netiv Ha’Asara and killed IDF soldier Omer Tabib, 21, and injured three others.

Maglan, which is Hebrew for an Ibis bird, is an Israeli special operations unit that specializes in operating behind enemy lines and deep in enemy territory using advanced technologies and weaponry. It is part of the IDF’s Commando Brigade.

OPERATIONAL FOOTAGE: This is the moment we struck 3 Hamas terrorists operating an anti-tank missile in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/iRqomrGwVI — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

The IDF has advanced intelligence-collecting means across the border with the Gaza, enabling it to have full control of the intelligence situation and the rapid deployment of forces with countermeasures.

These two crucial elements have led to the IDF’s outstanding success in this mission.