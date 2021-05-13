Photo Credit: Noa Ori/TPS
IDF soldier on Mount Arif in the Negev desert in southern Israel, at Israel - Egypt border. Negev, Dec 27, 2018.

IDF Special Forces operating on the border with the Gaza Strip have been successful in detecting and eliminating some 10 Hamas squads who were engaged in firing anti-tank rockets at Israel, including four on Thursday at around noontime.

The Maglan Unit, with its special and secret equipment and technologies, is engaged in hunting and taking out Hamas’ Kornet launch squads, which are usually made up of three squad members.

Advertisement

A Hamas squad was successful at firing at an IDF jeep on Wednesday near Netiv Ha’Asara and killed IDF soldier Omer Tabib, 21, and injured three others.

Maglan, which is Hebrew for an Ibis bird, is an Israeli special operations unit that specializes in operating behind enemy lines and deep in enemy territory using advanced technologies and weaponry. It is part of the IDF’s Commando Brigade.

The IDF has advanced intelligence-collecting means across the border with the Gaza, enabling it to have full control of the intelligence situation and the rapid deployment of forces with countermeasures.

These two crucial elements have led to the IDF’s outstanding success in this mission.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIran’s Proxy War Against Israel
Aryeh Savir, Tazpit News Agency
http://tazpit.org.il
Aryeh Savir is director of the International division of Tazpit News Agency.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...