Israeli forces this weekend dismantled a one kilometer-long (0.6 miles) Hamas attack tunnel in Rafah.

IDF troops of the Southern Gaza Brigade and the Combat Engineering Unit of the Gaza Division, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit, uncovered the subterranean passage.

The troops found explosives, electrical infrastructure and blast doors while searching the passage over the past few weeks.

During the operations in the area, the troops also identified terrorist activity carried out in and around the tunnel route.

On August 11, observers of the Gaza Division identified a Hamas terrorist cell that emerged out of the tunnel shaft in the Gaza Strip to attack Israeli forces.

An IAF combat drone guided by the Southern Gaza Brigade’s fire control center struck and eliminated the terrorists.

Forces from the Yahalom unit and the 82nd Battalion also located and dismantled a 500-meter-long (0.3 miles) underground tunnel route.

The tunnel belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization, an ally of Hamas and fellow Iranian proxy group.

Meanwhile, the troops of the 77th Battalion raided a terrorist compound where they located weapons, military vests and grenades, in addition to a rocket launcher ready to fire.

In addition, the 7th Brigade is continuing operations on the outskirts of Deir al-Balah, where they have dismantled terrorist infrastructure and thus far eliminated dozens of terrorists.

