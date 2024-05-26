Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Israeli forces have destroyed the launcher with which Hamas terrorists fired eight long-range rockets Sunday afternoon at central Israel.

Fighter jets of the Air Force in cooperation with the forces of Division 162 struck and destroyed the launcher shortly after the rockets were fired. Shrapnel from Iron Dome interceptions struck a home in Herzliya and caused some damage elsewhere in the Sharon and Dan regions.

The rocket launcher was positioned between two mosques in Rafah, just 800 meters from where Israeli forces were operating.

“This is further evidence of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic exploitation of civilian areas for its terrorist activity, including rocket attacks on Israeli civilians,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement on Sunday night.

“As the IDF forces approached, Hamas emptied their ammunition. We see this phenomenon in other places; this is Hamas’s method,” Hagari said. He added that seven Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated in Lebanon during the day as well.

During additional targeted operations in Rafah, multiple terrorist operatives were eliminated while attempting to attack IDF troops.

While searching the area, IDF troops located tunnel shafts and large quantities of weapons, including AK-47s, RPGs, grenades, and explosives. In addition, two rocket launchers in the Rafah area that were aimed at Kerem Shalom were struck late Saturday night.