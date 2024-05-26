Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israel Defense Forces have demolished the Hamas general security headquarters in the northern Gaza town of Jabalya — the same area in which the bodies of several Israeli hostages were found in recent weeks.

The headquarters had been partly demolished during an IDF raid in December, the IDF said. During the recent raid, troops found intelligence documents and terrorist infrastructure before destroying the building.

Advertisement





Also in Jabalya, Israeli forces raided the home of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad northern brigade commander, uncovering “many intelligence documents” and a cache of weapons as well as terrorist infrastructure.

IDF paratroopers also killed some 100 terrorists in multiple close-quarters encounters in narrow alleyways during an attack on the Jabalya market area. Some of the eliminations were carried out by Israel Air Force air strikes in coordination with the ground forces; others were carried out with tank shelling.

The troops also found and neutralized a bomb that was planted in a store in the market, along with multiple weapons caches.

The troops also neutralized a number of booby-trapped buildings during “high intensity” fighting in the city.