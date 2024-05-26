Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley arrived in Israel on Sunday evening for a solidarity visit to express support for the Jewish State in its ongoing fight for survival and learn more about Israel’s latest challenges.

Haley will be accompanied by Likud MK Danny Danon, who also served as Israel’s Ambassador to the UN during her tenure.

Haley is set to visit communities in southern Israel’s Gaza Envelope region that were attacked and decimated by thousands of Hamas-led terrorists during their massacre of some 1,200 Israeli and foreign nationals on October 7, 2023, sparking the current war.

The former ambassador is scheduled to meet with former hostages who returned from captivity in Gaza following their release during a temporary ceasefire in November 2023 as well.

She is also expected to visit the northern border, where Israeli soldiers are defending the homeland against Iran’s Lebanese proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist army.

In addition, Haley is scheduled to meet with senior government and security officials to discuss bilateral relations between the United States and Israel as well as the broader geopolitical concerns affecting the region.