Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Some of the Hamas rockets found by IDF troops in central Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces completed the destruction of a Hamas terrorist tunnel on Monday night that stretched a mile long (1.5 kilometers), 23 meters (75 feet) deep beneath the surface of an area near the Netzarim Corridor, where IDF troops are maintaining a presence.

The tunnel was destroyed by the 679th Brigade Combat Team in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit.

The brigade has been carrying out operations in the area of the corridor under the command of the 99th Division. Over the past week, the troops carried out targeted raids in the area of Sabra as part of a divisional operation. They located rocket warheads and numerous weapons, including rockets. They also found an anti-aircraft missile launcher rarely seen in Gaza.

During the raid, a terrorist cell fired a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at the troops, who responded with quick artillery fire. Directed by the brigade’s Fire Control Center, an Israeli Air Force aircraft eliminated the terrorists.

The brigade’s troops also worked in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force to eliminate dozens of terrorists, and destroyed more than 70 terrorist infrastructure locations together with the Yahalom unit.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

