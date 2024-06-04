Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF Chief of Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi told military commanders and fire officials in northern Gaza on Tuesday that Israel is “approaching the point where a decision will have to be made.”

Halevi issued the warning while conducting a tour and situational assessment with the Israel Fire and Rescue Services Commissioner, Fire Commissioner Eyal Caspi at the ‘Gibor’ Camp on the northern border, with the participation of the Commanding Officer of the 91st Division, (BG) Shai Klapper, Northern Region Commander in the Israel Fire and Rescue Services, Assistant Fire Commissioner Yair Elkayam, and additional commanders.

The statement follows days of intensifying and increasing rocket, missile and explosive suicide drone attacks launched from Lebanon by Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists.

Halevi and the officials met with the forces that fought Monday night to extinguish flames in the north, in addition to speaking with Golani Brigade commanders deployed on the border.

“We are approaching the point where a decision will have to be made, and the IDF is prepared and very ready for this decision,”Halevi warned in remarks clearly intended for a Lebanese audience.

“We have been striking here for eight months and Hezbollah is paying a very, very high price.

“Hezbollah has increased its attacks in recent days and we are prepared, after a very good process of training up to the level of a General Staff exercise, to move to an offensive in the north.

“Strong defense, readiness for an offensive; we are approaching a decision point,” Halevi emphasized.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was also in northern Israel on Tuesday, where he completed a situation assessment at the IDF’s Division 91 headquarters together with Division Commander Brig. Gen. Shai Kelper, Commander of the Fire Department’s Northern Division and additional senior officials.

The minister and the commanders discussed IDF operational and intelligence efforts in the face of Hezbollah’s aggression, ongoing efforts to thwart Hezbollah terrorists and the forces’ readiness for operations against Hezbollah.

Gallant was also briefed on firefighting efforts in the area.

Israel’s war cabinet was set to meet Tuesday evening to discuss the deteriorating security situation along the border in northern Israel.