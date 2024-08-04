Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Ian Lim

The US Embassy in Beirut issued an updated alert on Saturday, warning American citizens to “book any ticket available” to leave the country.

In a statement on the embassy website, the US urged Americans to make plans to depart “that do not rely on the US government” and to review their personal security plans.

“The US Embassy notes several airlines have suspended or cancelled flights, and many flights have sold out; however, commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available. Please see available flight options at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport .

“We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route.” (Ed note: Text was in bold by the Embassy, underlining the urgency of the warning.)

“US citizens who lack funds to return to the United States may contact the embassy for financial assistance via repatriation loans,” the warning said.

“We recommend that US citizens who choose not to depart Lebanon prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period of time,” the alert added.

US military-assisted evacuations of civilians from a foreign country are rare, the embassy noted.

“US citizens should not rely on the US government for assisted departure or evacuation in a crisis. In the case of an evacuation, you may not be able to leave with your extended family, cannot take pets, and will be expected to reimburse the US government for your transportation to a safe location. You will be responsible for the costs of onward travel from that safe location to the United States.”

US citizens were urged to:

• Make plans to depart that do not rely on the US government.

• Ensure you and your family have your travel documents (passport) in order and are prepared to travel.

• Review your personal security plans.

• Keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

• Exercise caution, monitor the news closely for breaking developments that could affect internal security, and factor updated information into your travel plans and activities.

• If you are in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate.

• Have a contingency plan for emergencies and review the Traveler’s Checklist.

