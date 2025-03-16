Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF has received the green light to carry out “limited” military operations in Gaza, according to a report on Sunday by Israel’s Channel 12 News.

The move is intended to pressure Hamas into releasing more hostages in accordance with the latest updated proposal by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Israel is meanwhile preparing to resume its offensive — and possibly even to upgrade its operations — against the terrorist organization, should the ceasefire talks collapse.

Heavy clashes have been reported between Israeli forces and the terrorists in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. At least six terrorists have been eliminated in the clashes.

Two terrorists were injured after an Israeli drone strike on the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah, local sources told the Quds News Network. Several others were injured in a separate Israeli drone strike targeted terrorists in the Al-shakouah neighborhood in the southern Gaza city as well, Arab media reported.

