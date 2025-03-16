Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his government’s approval of the latest hostage release and ceasefire deal proposed by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Netanyahu Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an in-depth discussion on the issue of the hostages on Saturday night with the negotiating team and heads of the security establishment before approving continuation of the talks in Cairo, brokered by the US, Qatar and Egypt.

“Following the discussion, the Prime Minister instructed the negotiating team to prepare for the continuation of the talks as per the mediators’ response to the Witkoff proposal for the immediate release of 11 living hostages and half of the deceased hostages,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

On Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir approved “limited military actions” in Gaza to pressure the Hamas terrorist organization into cooperating with the mediators and releasing more hostages, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

On Friday, Witkoff blamed Hamas for disingenuously stalling negotiations over an extended ceasefire in Gaza, making “impractical” demands.

Hamas announced to media late Thursday that it had agreed to free all five remaining dual US-Israeli citizens held captive in Gaza as a “good will gesture” but apparently the statement was a manipulation — and false — as have been other “announcements” by the terror group since the start of the war.

Just one American hostage, Idan Alexander, is reported to be alive; the other four have been murdered by the terrorists.

“Unfortunately, Hamas has chosen to respond by publicly claiming flexibility while privately making demands that are entirely impractical without a permanent ceasefire,” Witkoff said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has said that Israel is prepared to resume — and even upscale — its military operations in Gaza if the talks collapse.

