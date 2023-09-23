Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

The Israeli Defense Forces attacked a Hamas military post on Saturday evening in Gaza.

דובר צה"ל: מצורף תיעוד מתקיפת העמדה הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס ברצועת עזה מוקדם יותר היום (ש'): pic.twitter.com/gHi8gEACLr — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 23, 2023

The attack, carried out with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV / drone) was aimed at a terrorist position adjacent to where a violent riot was taking place, the IDF said.

“During the riot, shots were fired toward IDF soldiers, adjacent to the security border in Gaza,” the statement added.

תיעוד מירי מחבלים לעבר כוחותינו בגבול עזה pic.twitter.com/zJlyoBdgIl — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 23, 2023

One Gazan was injured in the riots on Saturday afternoon, according to local sources.

The incident follows weeks of violence along the Gaza border with Israel in which operatives hurled explosives at Israeli soldiers, burned tires and launched incendiary balloons into Israeli territory. Local sources said Gazans also opened fire at Israeli soldiers.

Gaza terrorists also launched multiple incendiary balloons across the border on Friday; at least two started fires in Israeli territory.

גבול עזה: מחבלים מפריחים בלוני תבערה לעבר ישראל pic.twitter.com/dZfzIlFvKs — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 22, 2023

In response, the IDF opened fire at three Hamas positions in the enclave, using UAVs and a tank.