Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS
Incendiary balloon terrorist preparing to attack Israel from Gaza. Sept. 22 2023

The Israeli Defense Forces attacked a Hamas military post on Saturday evening in Gaza.

Advertisement


The attack, carried out with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV / drone) was aimed at a terrorist position adjacent to where a violent riot was taking place, the IDF said.

“During the riot, shots were fired toward IDF soldiers, adjacent to the security border in Gaza,” the statement added.

One Gazan was injured in the riots on Saturday afternoon, according to local sources.

The incident follows weeks of violence along the Gaza border with Israel in which operatives hurled explosives at Israeli soldiers, burned tires and launched incendiary balloons into Israeli territory. Local sources said Gazans also opened fire at Israeli soldiers.

Gaza terrorists also launched multiple incendiary balloons across the border on Friday; at least two started fires in Israeli territory.

In response, the IDF opened fire at three Hamas positions in the enclave, using UAVs and a tank.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWhere Am I: The Yom Kippur War
Next articleWATCH: PM Netanyahu Addresses UN General Assembly to Standing Ovations
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR