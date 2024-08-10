Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Israel has eliminated another senior terrorist commander in Lebanon, the IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) said in a joint announcement late Friday afternoon.

An IAF aircraft eliminated the terrorist Samer Mahmoud al-Haj in an airstrike in Sidon in Lebanon.

Advertisement





Al-Haj was a senior commander in the Lebanon branch of the Hamas terrorist organization. He was responsible for advancing terror attacks and rocket launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory.

Al-Haj commanded Hamas military forces in the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Sidon and was responsible for recruiting and training terrorists to attack the State of Israel.

“The IDF and ISA will continue operating against the Hamas terrorist organization and dismantling the terrorist organization’s capabilities,” the statement said.

On Friday night, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah launcher containing ready-to-fire rockets in the area of Hamaam in southern Lebanon.

In addition, the IAF struck terrorist infrastructure in the Lebanese areas of Ayta ash Shab, Mehabib, Markaba, and Kfarkela.

Earlier in the day, IDF artillery opened fire at Meiss El Jabal in retaliation for rocket launches from that area that were aimed at northern Israel.

Share this article on WhatsApp: