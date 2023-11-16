Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/ Flash90

Should the chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, call home from his five-star hotel in Doha, Qatar, he is not likely to get an answer. This is because, as reported by IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, overnight Thursday, Brigade 215 deployed warplanes to bomb the house that was used as a terrorists’ nest and a meeting place for senior Hamas officials.

חטיבת האש 215 באוגדה 162 תקפה הלילה באמצעות מטוסי קרב את ביתו של איסמעיל הנייה, ראש הלשכה המדינית של ארגון הטרור חמאס ששימש כתשתית טרור ובין היתר כמקום מפגש עבור בכירי הארגון >> pic.twitter.com/8DG3DNiknr — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) November 16, 2023

On Wednesday, during the takeover of the Shatti “refugee” camp, the fighters of the Sayeret Nahal special force located and destroyed a weapons stockpile of the Hamas naval units. The stockpile included diving gear, cargo, and weapons.

Also, a paratroopers brigade combat team attacked terrorists and discovered various weapons, including explosive belts, barrels of explosives, RPG missiles, anti-tank missiles, and intelligence documents.

כמו כן, צוות הקרב של חטיבת הצנחנים תקף מחבלים ואיתר אמצעי לחימה מגוונים, בהם: חגורות נפץ, חביות נפץ, טילי RPG, נ״ט ומסמכים מודיעינים. pic.twitter.com/ctGQAM3qN4 — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) November 16, 2023

On October 10, Haniyeh said Hamas would not consider the release of any Israeli captives until the war was over. But on November 2, Haniyeh stated that if Israel agreed to a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to bring more aid into Gaza, Hamas would be “ready for political negotiations for a two-state solution with Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.”

Let’s wait and find out what November 16 will bring.

Haniyeh is married and the father of 13. He has two brothers and eight sisters, three of whom married Israeli Bedouins, and are Israeli citizens.