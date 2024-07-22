Photo Credit: Courtesy the families

The Israeli military said on Monday it had confirmed the deaths of two hostages held by Hamas in Gaza based on new intelligence information.

The Israel Defense Forces said it believes that Alex Dancyg, 75, and Yagev Buchshtav, 35, were held together in Khan Yunis and died several months ago while forces were active in the southern Gaza city.

The IDF did not elaborate on the circumstances of Dancyg and Buchstav’s deaths, citing an ongoing probe. The army did acknowledge the possibility they were killed by friendly fire.

The deaths were declared by a panel of health experts and rabbis. Overall, 44 hostages whose bodies remain in Gaza have now been declared based on intelligence.

Dancyg and Buchstav were both residents of Kibbutz Nirim. Buchstav’s wife, who was also kidnapped, was released on November 28 during a temporary ceasefire.

Dancyg, a Polish-Israeli, was born in Warsaw in 1948. He worked as a historian and educator at Yad Vashem. He frequently worked with Israeli tour guides who led annual high school trips to the concentration camps in Poland.

Buchstav was a musician and soundman known for building electric guitars and other instruments.

In March, Hamas claimed without verification that Buchstav died from lack of food and medication while Dancyg was killed by Israeli fire.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 44 have been declared dead.

