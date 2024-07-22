Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson
Vice President Kamala Harris, February 27, 2021.

Meet Kamala Harris’s holistic thought advisor Dahlia Rose Hibiscus (The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic), who is deeply committed to helping the Vice President translate words into idea voyages. Hibiscus preaches the practice of speaking without thinking and encourages Harris to describe her journeys, molding our Vice President into a meditative guru. (Satire)

Warning: Desi Lydic, who is kind of channeling Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love) is a little bit lightly clad. So, if such an image offends you, please don’t watch.

