Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The situation in Gaza is slowly heating up despite Israel having sent another delegation to the Qatari capital (Doha) on Monday to negotiate an extension of the expired hostage release and ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Several terrorists were spotted on Monday approaching IDF troops in the Gaza City neighborhood of Shejaiya, in northern Gaza the IDF said.

The terrorists were in the process of planting explosives in the ground near the troops when they were spotted.

“The troops opened fire toward them, and hits were identified,” the IDF said.

Three other terrorists were spotted operating near IDF troops in the central Gaza city of Nuseirat, also attempting to plant explosives in the ground.

The Israeli Air Force carried out an airstrike to eliminate the threat, and “hits were identified,” the IDF said.

US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to arrive in Doha late Tuesday to join the talks with Israeli officials, brokered by fellow “mediators” Qatar and Egypt.

The White House is pushing for the release of the remaining 59 Israeli captives, including 35 confirmed deceased, and to extend the ceasefire until April 20, after Passover and the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

