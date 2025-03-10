Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Thewetroadinsummer

New York State authorities have launched an arson investigation into a series of wildfires that blackened hundreds of acres this weekend in Long Island.



The investigation will include the use of drones to canvass the fire areas as well as interviewing 911 callers about the incident, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Wildfires consumed thousands of acres earlier this year in Los Angeles and surrounds, with hundreds of families left homeless by the flames.

Suffolk County Police said Monday that a homeowner is under investigation in connection with the probe after a failed attempt to make “s’mores” on Saturday morning caused the backyard to go up in flames. The homeowner allegedly lit cardboard on fire when the wind made it difficult to light the fire for the marshmallow treat — however, the backyard blaze was extinguished by 10:30 am, according to Fox5NY.

A brush fire was reported more than two hours later (12:57 pm), albeit just an eighth of a mile away, with other fires reported at around the same time, along Sunrise Highway.

More than 90 different fire departments, EMS agencies and the National Guard battled the flames.

The fire burned through more than 600 acres, including more than 400 acres consumed by the Westhampton Pines fire, local media reported. Significant damage was reported in at least two commercial buildings, but no residential properties were affected.

Air support was provided to firefighters by New York National Guard helicopters.

Firefighters were working to extinguish hot spots in Westhampton on Sunday evening, after dry and windy conditions earlier in the day had fanned flames around the county.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital, but have since been released. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a state of emergency for Suffolk County and a burn ban for Long Island, New York City and parts of the Hudson Valley.

An annual statewide ban on residential brush burning is set to take effect on March 16.

