Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday shared video evidence of Hamas rocket launchers placed next to a children’s swimming pool and a playground in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel has long decried the terrorist group’s practice of committing war crimes by deliberately placing rocket launchers near and in civilian sites such as hospitals, schools, mosques and United Nations buildings.

One of the videos circulated by the IDF on its social media channels shows four rocket launching barrels in a residential neighborhood of the city of Beit Hanoun, some 16 feet from a children’s swimming pool and around 65 to 100 feet from residential buildings.

“All of this is in the heart of a residential neighborhood,” a soldier explains.

The IDF also provided video and pictures of rocket launchers positioned within a children’s playground and amusement park compound.

“This is further proof of the Hamas terror organization’s constant use of the civilian population as a human shield for terror purposes,” the IDF said in a statement.

Hamas has fired more than 8,000 rockets at Israeli civilians since Oct. 7, when thousands of its terrorists invaded the western Negev, murdering 1,400 persons, wounding over 5,000 others and taking more than 200 hostages back to Gaza.