Photo Credit: D. Benjamin Miller / Wikimedia

The Montreal suburb of Hamstead, Canada truly “walks the walk” when it comes to showing its solidarity with the Jewish State.

Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi announced this weekend that the city has passed a law against vandalizing or tearing down posters depicting the 241 missing Israelis who were abducted by Hamas to Gaza.

Anyone caught removing such a poster will be fined $1,000 Canadian, the mayor said. Moreover, all the funds resulting from those fines will be transferred as a donation to Israel, he said in a tweet on X.

“MANY public officials could learn a lot from Mayor Jeremy Levi,” commented Honest Reporting Canada. “Thank you for standing up for what is right!”

This is not the first time Hampstead, a suburb of Montreail, has made clear its support for Israel: the city twinned with the northernmost Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona – currently under attack by Hezbollah – in an agreement signed in September 1978.

At that time, Kiryat Shmona’s late mayor Avraham Aloni traveled to Hampstead together with a delegation from his city to sign the agreement with the Canadian city’s late mayor Irving Adsky.

As a result of that agreement, Hampstead donated an ambulance to the Magen David Adom emergency medical response station in its sister city, Kiryat Shmona.