Photo Credit: Elad Malka / IMoD

Defense Minister Israel Katz reaffirmed Israel’s plan to seize Gaza territory if the hostages held in Gaza by the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations are not released.

Katz made the statement during a visit Tuesday morning to the IDF’s Gaza Division with with the Deputy Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, Commander of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, Commander of the Gaza Division, Brigadier General Barak Hiram, Commander of the 252nd Division, Brigadier General Yehuda Vach, and other commanders.

Advertisement





During the visit Katz approved continuation of the operational plans for Operation Strength and Sword.

“I came here today to see up close the fighting and the preparation of IDF forces on the ground in preparation for the decisions to be made later,” Katz said.

“Our main goal now is to return all the kidnapped people home, and if Hamas continues its refusal, it will pay increasingly heavy prices in seized territory and thwarted terrorist operatives and infrastructure, until its complete defeat.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: