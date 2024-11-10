Photo Credit: Andrew Milligan Sumo / Flickr

Qatar announced on Saturday that it had halted its mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, citing frustration over the lack of progress toward a ceasefire agreement for Gaza, Asharq Al-Awsat reported. The immediate implications of this decision remain uncertain, including whether Qatar will continue to host senior Hamas officials and, if not, where these leaders might relocate.

Hamas retains close ties with Iran and Turkey, while some of its officials are currently based in Lebanon.

Hamas leaders such as Khaled Mashal have been living in Qatar since they departed from Syria in 2011, following a request from the Obama administration which believed this would facilitate communication between the murderous terrorist organization and the West.

Hamas sources threatened on Saturday that pressuring Qatar to expel Hamas leaders from the country would have an impact on the negotiations “which is not in the interest of America and Israel.”

In the past, Hamas prepared alternative plans B and C in case its leadership were forced to leave Qatar for any reason. These included moving their Qatar operation to Turkey, Iran, or Lebanon. In that context, it should be noted that Hamas leaders were safe in Qatar because Israel hesitated to assassinate them while Qatar was negotiating the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity. But should Qatar be rendered useless on that count, Israel may feel free to cross out Mashal and his underlings.

THE FIRST OPTION – TURKEY

The Hamas leadership believes that Turkey is a suitable place to establish its leadership. Senior members of the terrorist organization visit Turkey frequently and maintain close contact with the Turkish leadership and state agencies.

THE SECOND OPTION – IRAN

If the Hamas leadership’s base in Turkey is undermined for any reason – the next option for the murderous terrorist organization will be Iran. Observers believe that the location of Hamas leaders in Iran may be contrary to Israeli and American interests because it would strengthen the military apparatus of the murderous terrorist organization. But Hamas leaders may not choose to live under Iranian rule, most importantly because they, like the rest of the Muslim Brotherhood, are Sunnis and Iran’s Mullahs are Shiites, and the two traditions have loathed each other since 680 CE.

THE THIRD OPTION – LEBANON

Lebanon would be the worst-case scenario for Hamas ex-pats because it combines the religious enmities of Iran with the weak security of Beirut. Although Hamas has held a mission in Beirut until recently, Israel has assassinated all the bigwigs there. Israel would be delighted to beef up its bank of targets with fresh Hamasniks.

