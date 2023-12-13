Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

“I want you to pass along to the last soldier: We are continuing to the end, until victory, until the destruction of Hamas. Let there be no doubt about this.”

These were the words Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday when he spoke by radio with IDF 460 Brigade Commander, Col. Dvir Edri, who is currently fighting in the heart of Gaza.

The prime minister was accompanied by his chief of staff, the director of the National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi and his military secretary.

The conversation took place while Netanyahu was visiting the investigation facility of the IDF Intelligence Directorate Unit 504 and the IDF Armored Corps 460 Brigade in southern Israel.

At the start of the visit, Netanyahu observed the investigation process for Hamas terrorists who were captured in the Gaza Strip, which is led by Unit 504. He was also briefed by the Unit Commander, Col. D., on the Unit’s efforts in all sectors in general, and during the war in particular, including its recent operation to rescue the bodies of hostages Warrant Officer Ziv Dado and Eden Zacharia from the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu also spoke with conscripts and reservists serving in the unit, before visiting the IDF Armored Corps 460 Brigade, where he was briefed by its commanders on its operational activity during the fighting.

“Continue on but watch out for yourselves. I am certain that you will do this,” Netanyahu told Edri during their conversation via radio.

“I want you to pass along to the last soldier: We are continuing to the end, until victory, until the destruction of Hamas. Let there be no doubt about this. This is important. This is the message that I want to reach every soldier there. Be strong and have courage. Thank you.”

“Sir, we want to continue. Give us the force. We are strong here. We will carry out the mission – we will destroy Hamas. We have the strength for this. We have excellent soldiers and commanders and we will continue the mission until we destroy the last of the terrorists,” The 460 Brigade Commander told Netanyahu.

In his conversation with the commanders, the prime minister expressed “deep appreciation on behalf of all citizens of Israel for your efforts in the fighting, for the sacrifice, heroism and success.

“However, there is a great pain that we are feeling,” Netanyahu said.

“Yesterday we had a very difficult day and every day we have beloved sons who fall. They are true heroes of Israel; my heart and our hearts are with the fallen and with the families. We know that their lives have changed.

“But I want to say as clearly as possible what I have just said to the commander in the field: we are continuing until the end. There is no question whatsoever about this.

“I say this in light of the great pain, but also in the face of the international pressures. Nothing will stop us. We are going on to the end, until victory, nothing less.

“I thank you. We are doing this thanks to you, through you, and with God’s help and yours.

“This war will continue but it is important that it continue with the sophistication that you bring. This sophistication saves many lives and gives us very great leverage. Thank you very much.”