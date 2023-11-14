Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

The Israel Police reported that as of Tuesday the bodies of 859 innocent civilians who murdered by Hamas in its October 7 attack have been identified. In a sign of how difficult the identification task is, this is only 16 more than the total identified six days ago.

More than 1,200 innocent people were murdered in the attack.

There are still hundreds of bodies yet to be identified because so many were burned.

The sad and difficult work of identification of the bodies is being carried out in a joint activity of the Israel Police, the IDF, the Ministry of Health, the Pathological Institute for Forensic Medicine, and volunteer organizations at a facility located at the Shura camp.

Thousands of police officers and specialists have been working in shifts since the outbreak of war, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in the difficult work of identification of the victims, using advanced technological means, to carry out a complete identification process.