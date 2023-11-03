Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

A call that took place Thursday, November 2, with an official of the Medical System in Gaza, revealed once again that Hamas is holding the fuel reserves that were intended for Gaza Strip hospitals, IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Friday.

The IDF released the recording to coincide with Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during which Blinken was planning to push the PM to allow fuel shipments to enter the Gaza Strip “provided that Hamas did not get a hold of them.” A hearty good luck with that one.

As can be heard in the recording, the hospital official states that Hamas’s fuel reserves of over half a million liters (125 thousand gallons) of fuel are under the Shifa Hospital. The official confirms that Hamas controls the energy and fuel resources in the Gaza Strip and diverts them to terrorist activities.

Hagari cautioned that “if fuel is allowed to enter the Gaza Strip, Hamas plans to seize those resources.”