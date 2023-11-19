<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZpsoBDe-qEY?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Based on IDF and Shabak intelligence, IDF troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel, 10 meters deep underneath the Shifa Hospital complex.

A deep staircase leads to the entrance of the tunnel shaft, which consists of various defense means including a blast-proof door and a firing hole. This type of door is used by the Hamas terrorist organization to block Israeli forces from entering the command centers and the underground assets belonging to Hamas, while allowing them to shoot at approaching soldiers.

The tunnel shaft was uncovered in the area of the hospital underneath a shed alongside a vehicle containing numerous weapons including RPGs, explosives, and Kalashnikov rifles. After detonating the car, the shaft underneath it was exposed.

IDF and ISA forces are continuing to uncover the route of the tunnel and what else is behind the door.