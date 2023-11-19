Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

US President Joe Biden’s dream of a sovereign Palestinian state that would include Gaza — the American so-called “two-state solution” is actually no more than a nightmare. Israel’s nightmare, to be precise.

The idea that Israel can survive, let alone thrive with a sovereign Palestinian state on its borders that would include Gaza, even without Hamas (notice that no one has mentioned Hamas allies Palestinian Islamic Jihad or the Fatah-led Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terror groups, is a concept rooted in pure fantasy.

(Ed note: Fatah is the political faction that heads the Palestinian Authority government and is headed by the entity’s leader, Mahmoud Abbas.)

This video from the Center for Near East Policy Research shows why. Shot on location at the Askar section of Jenin, the footage shows how the policies and practices of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) encourage “martyrdom,” murders and terror attacks against Israel.

Biden has been, unquestionably, Israel’s strongest supporter in its fight for survival following the October 7 invasion, torture, massacre and abduction of well over a thousand Israelis and other nationals.

The president made sure that Israel has the weapons — and international diplomatic cover — it needs to be carry out the task of eradicating the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, once and for all.

But the American president is also making sure to take his pound of flesh in return. He has repeatedly stated his opposition to an Israeli presence in Gaza “the day after,” when the war is over.

For once, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is flatly refusing to be cowed by US pressure, perhaps because of the magnitude of the atrocities perpetrated on October 7, which are likely to spell his ultimate ouster when this tragic chapter has closed.

Netanyahu has vowed the Israel Defense Forces will permanently retain the right to “complete freedom of movement” in Gaza to maintain security and prevent future attacks on Israelis.

Biden also insists that the Palestinian Authority’s Ramallah government must be given the task of governing Gaza on that “day after,” as part of the march towards a sovereign Palestinian state on Israel’s borders.

Netanyahu bluntly shot down this plan as well during a joint news briefing with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, held Saturday night Nov. 18 with Israeli media in Tel Aviv.

The prime minister listed the following reasons:

1. The Ramallah government’s generations-long brainwashing of its population, beginning with children as young as age three, teaches and reinforce the goal of annihilating the State of Israel and all its Jewish inhabitants — a mission statement similar to that in the founding charter of Hamas. The children are rehearsed in hate through television programs, rallies, school textbooks, summer camps and special events held in Palestinian Authority cities pockmarked with monuments and memorials to various “shaheeds” (martyrs) for their heroic deeds in murdering Israelis.

2. Terrorists convicted of attacking and murdering Israelis, and those who die in the attack are richly compensated, as are their families, by a special fund that provides monthly stipends from the Ramallah government.

3. Numerous top ministers in the Palestinian Authority government actually celebrated the October 7 massacre of Israelis by Hamas — and Abbas has yet to condemn the carnage.

4. Moreover, the Palestinian Authority has already failed to maintain control over Gaza’s population: Israel handed over control of the enclave to Ramallah in 2005 following its disengagement from Gaza, but within a year, the populace voted to replace the Fatah-led government with Hamas. Just a few months later, Hamas murdered dozens of Fatah members, including throwing some of them from the roofs of buildings, and ousted the Palestinian Authority from the enclave for good.

Israel has since repeatedly been forced to protect itself from terror attacks, rocket fire and incendiary kites and balloons flown over the border from Gaza.

Until October 7. The atrocities committed by Hamas and the civilians who followed them into southern Israel made it clear that this time, there is no going back.

Israel must eliminate the existential threat it faces from Hamas, and protect itself effectively from the Palestinian Authority, which is likely to become the next existential threat to the Jewish State — even if the American government — or anyone else — doesn’t like it.