Hamas terrorist tells Israeli interrogator the senior leadership is hiding beneath a hospital in Gaza.

Medical clinics are usually created to heal those in pain, right? But in Gaza, they have another, silent purpose: to trap Israeli soldiers. And in the case of Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, to shelter the central leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Listen to this exclusive video of Israeli interrogators speaking with Hamas terrorists captured during their barbaric October 7 invasion of Israel, slaughter of 1,200 civilians and soldiers and abduction of more than 240 others.

Straight from the investigation rooms of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Hamas terrorists who participated in the brutal October 7th Massacre in southern Israel admit the terrorist organization exploits ambulances to transport its operatives, weapons and sensitive materials.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

