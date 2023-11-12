Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

The security situation is slowly escalating along Israel’s northern border, as Hezbollah begins to ratchet up its rocket and mortar fire at the Jewish State.

At least 10 Israelis were wounded Sunday afternoon in a barrage of some 15 rockets that were launched from Lebanon.

Paramedics and EMTs from the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response service said they treated (10) patients with blast and shrapnel injuries before evacuating them to Ziv hospital.

Two of the injured — an 80-year-old man and a 49-year-old man — sustained moderate wounds. Eight others had minor injuries.

Four rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense system — although shrapnel from the interceptions rained down over Haifa, Akko and Kiryat Yam — while the rest landed in open areas, according to the IDF.

IDF soldiers returned fire with artillery toward the origins of the launches.

In addition, seven IDF soldiers were wounded during Hezbollah shelling towards the town of Manara earlier in the day. All seven soldiers were evacuated to a hospital in northern Israel to receive medical treatment, and their families were notified, the IDF said.

In response to the shelling, IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including military infrastructure used by Hezbollah to direct its terrorist activity. IDF personnel also struck a terrorist cell in the area of Yarin, in southern Lebanon.

Also on Sunday afternoon, six civilians were wounded when Hezbollah terrorists fired an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) across the northern border, near Moshav Dovev in the Upper Galilee.

Five of those wounded — civilian employees of the Israel Electric Company — were seriously injured and a sixth was critically wounded. The victims were attacked while repairing power lines that were damaged during a previous attack by Hezbollah.

The IDF has announced the deployment of three types of strike drones on the Lebanese border around the clock, “24/7,” to hunt down terror squads targeting Israel.

The drones are deadly and have been responsible for the deaths of dozens of terrorists so far: Hezbollah has confirmed its own terrorist death toll as above 70.