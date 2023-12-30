Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90
Israeli F-35 ‘Adir’

At least three people were killed and two others were wounded Saturday afternoon in an attack on Iranian targets in the village of al D’Habia in southern Aleppo, according to “unofficial Syrian sources” quoted by the Abu Ali Express news outlet.

“At 4:20 pm (Israel time) fighter jets of the Israeli enemy attacked targets in the southern province of Aleppo,” according to the Syrian Defense Ministry, which claimed there were no casualties in the attack.

Advertisement


The air strikes targeted the Nayreb air base, as well as sites in and around Aleppo, in addition to a weapons storage facility belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, near the port of Latakia, according to military journalist Babak Taghvaee.

Four targets in and around Aleppo International Airport were hit, including an early warning radar system and a surface-to-air missile system, Taghvaee reported. Aleppo International Airport itself, however, was apparently not the target, according to a local source.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), seven pro-Iranian fighters were killed and several others were injured in the strikes, which targeted weapons warehouses and headquarters of Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah and the IRGC’s Quds Force.

A separate strike targeting the Quneitra countryside killed two members of the “Syrian Resistance Forces to Liberate Golan,” according to SOHR, which claimed that 25 “Syrian and non-Syrian” members of groups working with Iran were killed in less than 24 hours.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWatch: IDF Eliminates Terrorist Disguised as a Woman
Next articleZionist Gamer Deregistered From Tournament Without Notice
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR