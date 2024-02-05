Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF military operations in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis are continuing, with Israeli forces drawing closer to reaching the Hamas leadership, and possibly the hostages they are still holding.

Hamas has deliberately embedded its military infrastructure within the city’s densely-populated, urban areas, and the IDF Paratroopers Brigade has been fighting terrorists in close-quarters combat over the last few weeks.

Advertisement





Close-quarters combat in an urban setting is especially dangerous.

During operations next to the home of the commander of the Hamas Khan Younis Brigade, the paratroopers this weekend spotted a terrorist operative dressed in civilian clothing but armed with grenades and a knife.

After the terrorist advanced toward them and threw a grenade in their direction, the soldiers immediately

returned fire and killed him at close range. There were no injuries to Israeli forces.

“This is a further example of the Hamas terror organization’s strategy of terrorists operating under the guise of civilians during military activities,” the IDF noted.

An IAF fighter jet struck a Hamas terrorist cell preparing to attack IDF troops in a nearby structure with explosives as well.

In the western part of the city, IDF troops are continuing to kill terror operatives in battles and conduct targeted raids on terrorist targets.

Over the past day, the troops killed dozens of terrorists who ambushed the troops throughout the city.

In a separate IDF activity, a terrorist carrying explosive devices near IDF troops was spotted and struck by an Israeli aircraft. Secondary explosions were seen, which indicated the explosive devices in his possession.

IDF Raids Office of Mohammad Sinwar

As part of their operations in western Khan Younis, the IDF’s Givati Brigade conducted a targeted raid on the “Al-Qadsia” compound, which serves as the main base of the Khan Younis Brigade.

The office of Mohammad Sinwar – the brother of Yahya Sinwar – was located at the compound, as was a full training facility.

Upon their entry the forces realized that the compound was booby-trapped by Hamas terrorists with many explosives, including some that were buried inside the walls and which were neutralized by engineering forces.

In addition, there were many terrorists entrenched near the position who opened fire toward the soldiers. The terrorists were neutralized by sniper fire, tank fire and the Israeli Air Force.

The “Al-Qadsia” compound also served as a training facility for Hamas to train terrorists to carry out the October 7th massacre. The compound contained significant training areas, some of which had models simulating entrance gates of Israeli kibbutzim, military bases and IDF armored vehicles.

The soldiers also breached the central war room of the Khan Yunis Brigade and the offices of its senior officers. Additionally, the base contained rocket storage facilities and tunnel shafts leading to underground tunnel routes used by the Hamas terrorist organization.

In the area, a workshop for manufacturing weapons and tunnel infrastructure was located, as well as many weapons, including anti-tank missiles, RPGs, light machine guns, explosives, grenades, ammunition and more.

“The Givati Brigade combat team raided the flagship position and training center used by the Khan Younis Brigade and destroyed it,” said Givati Brigade Commander LTC Liron Bitito. “This is a very significant compound where many weapons were found.

“In addition, the brigade is operating resolutely in western Khan Younis and is succeeding in driving the terrorists out of their hiding places every day. I am proud to lead a brigade like Givati in this war. The current generation has proven to be no less committed and moral than previous generations. The Givati Brigade will continue to be wherever needed and anywhere we are asked.”