Ruth Rappaport Children's Hospital at Rambam Medical Center, Haifa

The largest hospital in northern Israel, Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center, was struck by a suspected cyber attack overnight Sunday night, according to the Health Ministry, the National Cyber Directorate and Rambam.

Officials emphasized that none of the hospital’s computer systems or overall operations were disrupted in the incident, and said the attack was blocked without any damage.

Information security personnel are investigating the event. The hospital is continuing to operate as usual and is providing medical care, the Health Ministry said.

Multiple Israeli medical centers have been targeted in cyber terror attacks and ransomware attacks in the past several years.

