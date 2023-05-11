Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90
Former home of a former Islamic Jihad leader. May 11, 2023

Israel waited two days before striking at Islamic Jihad terrorist leader Ahmed Abu-Deka, who was killed in an airstrike conducted Thursday afternoon. The IDF said that it waited for a time when innocent civilians would not be harmed because Abu-Deka was protecting himself by using people as “human shields.”

Abu-Deka was a deputy to Ali Ghali, who commanded Islamic Jihad’s rocket squads in Gaza. Ghali was killed in an IDF airstrike on Thursday morning.

Head of the IDF Southern Command Major General Eliezer Toledano told the press, “We waited for him (Abu-Deka) to be separated from the family he used as a human shield.”

Toledano commended Israel’s intelligence services for its ability to know when it would be possible to hit Abu-Deka without harming innocents saying, “There is very impressive work here by our intelligence, with an emphasis on the Shin Bet, extraordinary work by the Air Force.”

“The important idea is to reach those people who make use of human shields to protect themselves from us, and conduct fighting from urban areas,” he added.

TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

