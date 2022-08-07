Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

The IDF has been successful in eliminating the Islamic Jihad’s senior commanders in the Gaza Strip, a central achievement of Operation Breaking Dawn, as the terror organization continued its attacks on Israeli cities, including on Tel Aviv and the Jerusalem area.

On Saturday night, the IDF eliminated Khaled Mansour, the commander of the Islamic Jihad’s Southern Gaza Division, who was responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

On Friday, the IDF eliminated the commander of the Islamic Jihad in northern Gaza Tayseer Jabari, who was responsible for multiple terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians.

In doing so, the IDF took out the two highest-ranking Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza.

Hitab Amasi, commander of the Rafah Brigade, and Ziad Madalal, a member of the Islamic Jihad leadership and Mansour’s right-hand man, were also killed in Israeli strikes.

The IDF has been conducting pin-point attacks in the Gaza Strip. Dozens of terrorists were killed in the Israeli strikes, and there are reports of some civilians who were hit as well.

The Islamic Jihad has fired hundreds of rockets at Israeli cities and towns, and the majority of the rockets fired at Israel, about 95%, were intercepted by the Iron dome defense batteries deployed across Israel.

Dozens of Israeli were treated by emergency medical teams for light injuries incurred while running for shelter and for shock.

A high number of rockets fell inside the Gaza Strip, one of which fell in the heart of Jabalya and killed several Gazans, including four children, near a mosque.

In related news, IDF troops operated in Judea and Samaria on Saturday night and arrested 20 Islamic Jihad terrorists.