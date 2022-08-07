Photo Credit: Temple Mount Administration
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir on the Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av. August 7, 2022

Despite the ongoing operation against Islamic Jihad in Gaza, and the hundreds of rockets launched at Israel, including Jerusalem, more than a thousand Jews have already gone up to the Temple Mount on Sunday morning, as Jews commemorate Tisha B’Av with fasting and lamentations.

Jews waiting on line to go up to the Temple Mount on Tisha B’Av morning. August 7, 2022. Photo: Tom Nisani

Among those that went up were MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and Ben Shapiro.

Advertisement

Hamas previously threatened to attack if Jews went up on Tisha B’Av.

Jews walk on the Temple Mount on Tisha B’Av. August 7, 2022 / Credit: TPS

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleOperation ‘Breaking Dawn’: IDF Takes Out Islamic Jihad Leadership in Gaza
Next articleWhat is Operation Breaking Dawn About?
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...