Photo Credit: Temple Mount Administration

Despite the ongoing operation against Islamic Jihad in Gaza, and the hundreds of rockets launched at Israel, including Jerusalem, more than a thousand Jews have already gone up to the Temple Mount on Sunday morning, as Jews commemorate Tisha B’Av with fasting and lamentations.

Among those that went up were MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and Ben Shapiro.

Advertisement



Hamas previously threatened to attack if Jews went up on Tisha B’Av.

החלה עליית היהודים להר הבית, כשברקע קריאות "אללה אכבר" לעברם@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/aw9qcYE1Zi — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 7, 2022

קבוצת יהודים שעלתה להר הבית שרה בצאתה מהר הבית. כמה מהם השתטחו במקום בניגוד לכללי הביקורhttps://t.co/70iz0nEOVr@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/Mvwb7tGw47 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 7, 2022