Photo Credit: Or Heller via Twitter

Update to: Jenin Terrorists Snatch Israeli in Car Accident.

According to the uncle of the 18-year-old Israeli-Druze boy who was in a car accident on Tuesday night, armed gunman entered the hospital in Palestinian Authority occupied Jenin and surrounded the boy and his father, who was in the Jenin hospital. The boy was alive at the time.

Advertisement



The terrorists, apparently from Islamic Jihad, disconnected the boy from life support and took his body, in front of the boy’s father.

דודו של טירן פרו שהגיע לבית החולים בג׳נין: הוא נחטף כשהוא בחיים. ניתקו אותו מהמכשירים מול עיניו של אביו עם נשקים שלופים.

דיבר כעת בתוכנית העולם הבוקר.@MiriMichaeli @Rotem_Israel pic.twitter.com/ghBL3DVqTh — יוסי יהושוע – Yossi Yehoshua (@YehoshuaYosi) November 23, 2022

The boy was identified as Tiran Pero, 18, from the Israeli Druze community of Daliat el Carmel.