Israel is planning to include US-Gaza citizens from the Palestinian Authority in its border access authorizations as the country gears up to meet the requirements of the US visa waiver program.

The Jewish State is required to freely open its borders to any United States citizen under the visa waiver program, including dual citizens living in or visiting the Palestinian Authority and Gaza.

As a result, effective July 20 dual Palestinian Authority-US citizens were allowed to enter Israel freely in a preliminary pilot period; next month Israel will also ease passage into the Jewish State from Gaza – effectively ending Israel’s security blockade for dual US-Gaza citizens.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem disseminated a notice to US citizens in “Israel, the West Bank and Gaza” informing them of the new travel procedures.

“On July 20, the Israeli government began implementing changes to travel procedures for US citizens who may now request to enter Israel visa-free for short term visits up to 90 days for business, tourism, or transit,” the US Embassy wrote.

“Under the updated travel policies, Israel has committed to treating US citizens equally, without regard to national origin, religion, or ethnicity. Israel is finalizing additional updates to its travel procedures to apply to US citizens who are currently or have been residents of Gaza.

“Since July 20, thousands of US Citizens have traveled under the new policy, and we continue to receive feedback from US citizens about their experiences.”

US citizens registered as residents of Gaza were informed that “by September 15, additional procedures relevant to Gaza Strip residents will be published,” the Embassy wrote.

Separate rules govern vehicle permits, however, and US citizens traveling to and from the Palestinian Authority are being directed to use pedestrian crossings and not as drivers of vehicles or as passengers in a vehicle, taxi or bus.

The Embassy provided contact information for any dual citizen who is denied entry or who wants to report their travel experience even if they are allowed entry.