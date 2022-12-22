Photo Credit: Sraya Diamant / Flash 90

Incoming Defense Minister MK Yoav Galant has convened an emergency session of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to discuss the subversive activities being carried out by the European Union in Israeli territory, Area C.

The move comes in response to appeals by the Regavim watchdog organization and a group of Knesset members after the exposure earlier this week of a secret European Union document detailing its activities in support of the Palestinian Authority’s effort to seize land and in essence, to annex Area C.

The six-page document was written at the European Union’s mission in eastern Jerusalem and describes specifically how the EU plans to further expand the Palestinian Authority presence in Area C, territory under full Israeli legal and security control in accordance with the internationally recognized Oslo Accords.

“For far too many years, the European Union has been doing as it pleases, and our government has turned a blind eye,” Meir Deutsch, Director General of Regavim, noted.

“It is gratifying that the tide is beginning to turn, and the incoming government is making a long-awaited change.”

Outraged Israeli lawmakers sent a letter on Wednesday to the European Union denouncing the document, which was exposed in a special report by Israel’s Channel 13 News team.

Israeli MKs Tell EU in Letter, ‘Europe Would Claim We are Foreigners in Our Own Country’

The letter, written by Likud Knesset Member Amichai Chikli, slammed the European Union document and the plans it detailed. Translated into both English and German and signed by 30 Knesset members, the letter demanded clarification and an apology, according to a report Wednesday evening by the Ma’ariv news outlet.

“We applaud the incumbent Defense Minister and the Members of Knesset who have joined the call to condemn the EU’s policy, as revealed in the leaked document, Deutsch said. “We congratulate the members of our new government on their swift and decisive steps to address this problem, and we look forward to seeing this spirit translated into action.”