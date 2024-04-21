Photo Credit: B'Tselem

Palestinian Authority terrorism is once again escalating in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, with the Jewish festival of Passover less than 48 hours away.

The IDF says troops shot a female Palestinian Authority terrorist who attempted to stab troops at a checkpoint in the Jordan Valley on Sunday afternoon.

“The terrorist arrived at the Beka’ot checkpoint and attempted to stab IDF soldiers who were at the post,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The soldiers responded with fire and she was neutralized. No IDF injuries were reported.”

Earlier in the day, IDF soldiers shot and killed two Palestinian Authority terrorists who attempted to stab and shoot Israeli forces at the Beit Anoun Junction near Hebron.

There were no injuries to Israeli personnel.

Since the morning hours, there were six terror attacks in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

In addition to the attacks reported above, there was a shooting attack by two terrorists near Jenin, and a shooting attack near Beit Sera.

Terrorists also opened fire at Kibbutz Merav, located within the 1949 Armistice Line, also known as the “Green Line”. One family home was hit by bullets during the attack.