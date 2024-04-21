Photo Credit: courtesy, United Hatzalah
United Hatzalah, IDF and MDA medics treat a 28-year-old Jewish man at the scene after being injured when he tried to remove a booby-trapped Palestinian Authority flag. April 21, 2024

An Israeli man was wounded Sunday morning when a booby-trapped Palestinian Authority (PLO) flag blew up as he pulled it from the ground.

Palestinian Authority Arabs have begun placing booby-trapped PA flags throughout Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, planting bombs under the flags so that anyone who takes the flag down will be injured, a tactic very reminiscent of Lebanon.

The flag was incongruously planted in the middle of a field along Route 458, near the Jewish town of Kochav HaShachar and the Arab village of Al-Mu’ayir.

The 28-year-old man sustained minor injuries. He was treated at the scene by United Hatzalah emergency medical teams working with IDF medics and Magen David Adom paramedics before being taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem with injuries to his limbs.

