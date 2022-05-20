Photo Credit: Israel Police

Border Guard fighters on Friday morning thwarted an attempt by an Arab van driver to run over them at the Hizma checkpoint, near Pisgat Ze’ev in eastern Jerusalem. No one was injured in the incident, and four Arab suspects from Judea and Samaria were arrested. The driver of the van fled to Judea and Samaria.

According to police, a vehicle from the Palestinian Authority approached the checkpoint from the direction of Judea and Samaria and tried to break through the crossing at high speed. Border Guard fighters and security guards at the scene lifted the spikes at the checkpoint and shot at the vehicle that was moving toward them quickly. The vehicle stopped.

A search of the vehicle turned up drugs and pepper spray. The suspects were taken for interrogation, together with the vehicle and the suspicious substances.