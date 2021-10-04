Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Anyone who travels on the roads of Judea and Samaria can’t miss the huge number of quarries that are biting into the beautiful mountains everywhere, writes our friend and vlogger Ezri ToBe, who sent us this heartbreaking drone video he shot over the Jamein quarry between the Tapuach and Ariel junctions.

Many of them operate without a license or supervision, writes Ezri, and laments that, unfortunately, those government organizations in charge of nature conservation don’t come to this area.

In the meantime, the mountains are disappearing, he says.