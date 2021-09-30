Photo Credit: Basel Awidat/Flash90

The IDF eliminated overnight Thursday the Islamic Jihad’s terrorist Alaa Ziud during an operation in the village of Burkin west of Jenin. According to PA Arab reports, Ziud was armed with a Carlo rifle and fired at IDF forces.

The military wing of the Islamic Jihad has officially confirmed that Ziud was one of its operatives. He was a resident of Silat al-Harithiya, a PA town which is separated by a border fence from the Israeli Arab town of Umm al-Fahm.

A short while later on Thursday morning, Asra Hazimiya, 30, was shot dead after she tried to stab Border Police officers in the Old City of Jerusalem. According to police, Hazimiya tried to stab the policemen at the chain gate when she was leaving the Temple Mount compound. They fired at her and she died of her injuries. No officers were injured. According to Arab reports, the dead woman was a resident of the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

Earlier this week, at least five terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad were killed in an exchange of gunfire with security forces in five different operations in the Jenin and Ramallah areas aimed at destroying the Hamas terror infrastructure in Judea and Samaria. The operation followed months of IDF surveillance.

More terrorists were wounded in the IDF raid, some were captured, and weapons were seized.

Three of the terrorists who were killed in the village of Yadu near Ramallah were identified as “ticking bombs” by the security establishment.

Earlier this month, a Border Police officer was slightly injured during an attempted stabbing near the Majlis Gate in the Old City. According to the police, the stabber, Dr. Hazem Aljulani, 50, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, arrived at the scene armed with a knife and tried to stab police officers. He was shot dead by Border Police officers.