Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli security forces arrested 17 suspected terrorists overnight in operations that took place in the Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria.

לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו הלילה למעצר 17 מבוקשים והחרמת אמצעי לחימה ברחבי יהודה ושומרון. הלוחמים עצרו 12 מבוקשים בכפרים רוג'יב, יטא, סמוע, בית עווא, קטנה, בית אומר ובכפרי הביתות. בעיר שכם נעצר מבוקש נוסף, במהלך הפעילות חשודים יידו אבנים לעבר הכוח>> pic.twitter.com/D8uhyLf3Xu — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 4, 2023

The arrests were carried out in joint operations by IDF, the Shin Bet and Border Police forces.

Israeli soldiers arrested 12 suspects in the villages of Rojiv, Yatta, Samua, Beit Awa, Katana, Beit Ummar and Beitat. Another suspect was arrested in Shechem.

In Hebron, two suspects were arrested, and Israeli forces confiscated two stun grenades, a firearm and ammunition. A suspect was also arrested in the village of Aqaba; during that operation, terrorists opened fire and hurled an explosive at the forces.

Several military vehicles were damaged in the violence.

A suspect was also arrested in Bartea, and a firearm was confiscated.

In the village of Salfit, suspected terrorists hurled rocks at the forces, which responded with riot dispersal measures.

The forces seized illegal weapons, terrorist funds, military equipment, firearms, and grenades, the IDF said. The funds were transferred to security forces for further processing.

In addition, gunshots were reported in the Jewish town of Mevo Dotan; searches turned up several backpacks but it’s not clear whether they were connected to the gunfire.

Reports were also received Tuesday about gunshots heard in the Jewish communities of Bat Hefer and Gan Ner. Backpacks were found in Bat Hefer, but none were discovered during searches of Gan Ner.

All Israeli forces returned safely to base.