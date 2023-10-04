Photo Credit: IDF
IDF soldiers search for Palestinian Authority terrorists in Judea and Samaria overnight operations.

Israeli security forces arrested 17 suspected terrorists overnight in operations that took place in the Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria.

Advertisement


The arrests were carried out in joint operations by IDF, the Shin Bet and Border Police forces.

Israeli soldiers arrested 12 suspects in the villages of Rojiv, Yatta, Samua, Beit Awa, Katana, Beit Ummar and Beitat. Another suspect was arrested in Shechem.

In Hebron, two suspects were arrested, and Israeli forces confiscated two stun grenades, a firearm and ammunition. A suspect was also arrested in the village of Aqaba; during that operation, terrorists opened fire and hurled an explosive at the forces.

Several military vehicles were damaged in the violence.

A suspect was also arrested in Bartea, and a firearm was confiscated.

In the village of Salfit, suspected terrorists hurled rocks at the forces, which responded with riot dispersal measures.

The forces seized illegal weapons, terrorist funds, military equipment, firearms, and grenades, the IDF said. The funds were transferred to security forces for further processing.

In addition, gunshots were reported in the Jewish town of Mevo Dotan; searches turned up several backpacks but it’s not clear whether they were connected to the gunfire.

Reports were also received Tuesday about gunshots heard in the Jewish communities of Bat Hefer and Gan Ner. Backpacks were found in Bat Hefer, but none were discovered during searches of Gan Ner.

All Israeli forces returned safely to base.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleAn Improbable Pulpit In Poland On Rosh Hashana
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR