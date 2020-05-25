Photo Credit: Ail Ahmed/Flash90

Hundreds of Palestinian Authority residents gathered outside P.A. headquarters in Hebron on Saturday night to demand the opening of mosques for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which lasts through Sunday.

העימותים סביב תקנות הקורונה של הרשות לא עצרו גם הלילה: בחברון הפגינו מאות מול מתחם הרשות בדרישה לפתוח את המסגדים ("העם רוצה את תפילת החג) ובסוף הצליחו. גם בסלפית הפגנות נגד תקנות העוצר ושרפו אוהל של המנגנונים (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2R7sg5QZWR — Nurit Yohanan (@nurityohanan) May 24, 2020

Advertisement



“The people want to observe the holiday prayer,” protesters can be heard chanting in a video posted on Twitter by Kan News Palestinian affairs correspondent Nurit Yohanan.

The demonstration came in response to P.A. COVID-19 restrictions, among them the barring of entry to houses of worship during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the month of Ramadan.

In the video, rioters can be seen burning tires and throwing rocks in the streets of Tubas, near Nablus, and what sound like gunshots can be heard in the background.

The P.A. eased closures in many cities on Saturday to enable residents to prepare for the holiday, but reimposed a full lockdown for the festival itself, due to concerns of mass gatherings leading to a spike in new coronavirus infections.